Projecting the Titans final 53 man roster

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 2: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jets 26-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With one preseason game in the books, it’s time to take another shot at the Titans final 53 man roster.

It’s a futile one, but it’s fun right!?

QB (3) Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside

Yep, I’m sticking with three, I don’t think they want to let Woodside get away.

RB (3) Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis and David Fluellen

TE (4) Delanie Walker, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Ryan Hewitt (Jonnu Smith on PUP)

WR (6) Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Tajae Sharpe, AJ Brown, Darius Jennings & Kalif Raymond

Raymond has had a strong camp and carried it over into Philly, but most important was the punt return. I can’t imagine the Titans want Humphries doing it, it’s so dangerous.

OL (8) Dennis Kelly, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Kevin Pamphile, Jack Conklin, Corey Levin, Nate Davis and Jamil Douglas (Taylor Lewan – Suspended)

I wanted to keep Marz for a 4th tackle, but they only have to make it for four weeks with three with Pamphile being the swing player.

K (1) Ryan Succop

P (1) Brett Kern

LS (1) Beau Brinkley

DL (6) Jurrell Casey, Austin Johnson, DaQuan Jones, Brent Urban, Matt Dickerson & Isaiah Mack (Jeffery Simmons Non-Football Injury List)

OLB (5) Harold Landry, Cameron Wake, Sharif Finch, Kamalei Correa & Derrick Roberson.

I like Roberson, so this is just a personal leaning. He might be a great practice squad development player.

ILB (5) Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Wesley Woodyard, David Long and Darren Bates

CB (6) Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson, LeShaun Sims, Tye Smith and Kenneth Durden

I still have a soft spot for Durden after he made the team last year and Tye Smith is looking really strong in camp.

S (4) Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Amani Hooker and Dane Cruikshank.

Ok, I doubt they are going to cut Taywan Taylor, but he needs to be more consistent and dependable to help this football team. Until he can show that I just can not commit to his roster spot.

