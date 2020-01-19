PHOTOS: AFC Championship

Closings
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans signals at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship to see who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Check out photos from around the game.

  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals at the line in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans signals at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs in a 4 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs in a 4 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 7 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 7 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Rashaan Evans #54 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Dennis Kelly #71 of the Tennessee Titans catches a 1 yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans loses his helmet as he’s tackled in the first half by Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 27 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

