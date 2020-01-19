Peg Leg Porker owner talks KC and Tennessee barbecue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to barbecue Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle knows what he’s talking about.

So when we found out we were heading to Kansas City after beating Baltimore we asked him where to eat.

Q39 has been around a few years and it’s popularity continues to grow. One thing you will find on the menu, the “Burnt Ends”.

While most people will agree that the barbecue in Tennessee and Kansas City is good, they won’t agree on who will win Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Titans and the Chiefs.