NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in their first game after the firing of GM Jon Robinson.

LB David Long Jr was placed on the Injured Reserve prior to the game. The Titans are also missing CB Kristian Fulton (groin), OLB Denico Autry (knee), and CB Tre Avery (concussion).

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is out in concussion protocol.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk is at the game, following her decision to part ways with Jon Robinson.

First Quarter

Ryan Tannehill went 4 of 5 for 47 yards in the Titans opening drive, capping it off with 3 yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry.

A tale of two drives for the Titans. Second drive, Tannehill is stripped sacked leading to a Jaguars TD to tie the game.

The Jaguars have been preparing for a big game from Derrick Henry. He had a big 50 yard rush in the Titans 3rd drive. Titans cap off the drive with a 10 yard touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo to take the lead.

This week, when asked if he’s advocating for himself to get more targets, Oknkwo told News 2 “I’m just out here to play football and… not ask questions and not complain.”

Jaguars pull within four after Tannehill’s pass intended for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is intercepted by Andrew Wingard.

Second Quarter

A scary moment for the Titans in the 2nd. Dontrell Hilliard would be carted off the field with a neck injury. He’s unlikely to return.

Third Quarter

Jaguars open up the 2nd half with Jamal Agnew returning a kick return 97 yards for a touchdown. However, the score would be called back at off-setting penalties.

Jacksonville then drives down the field to score. Trevor Lawrence runs it in for a 1 yard touchdown.

The Jags have scored 20 unanswered points.