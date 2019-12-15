Texans take control of AFC South by beating Titans 24-21

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) beats Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) to the end zone as Hyde scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3:26 left, and the Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The defending division champs are looking for Houston’s fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O’Brien. The Titans haven’t won this division since 2008. The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.

1st Quarter:

Houston 0 – Tennessee 0

2nd Quarter:

Deshaun Watson finds Kenny Stills for the first touchdown of the game.

Houston 7 – Tennessee 0

Deshaun Watson connects with Kenny Stills again for Houston’s second touchdown.

Houston 14 – Tennessee 0

3rd Quarter:

Ryan Tannehill runs in it from the 1-yard line on a 4th and goal to put the Titans on the board.

Houston 14 – Tennessee 7

4th Quarter:

Tannehill hits A.J. Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass to tie it up in Nashville.

Houston 14 – Tennessee 14

Carlos Hyde rushes for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Texans back out front.

Houston 21 – Tennessee 14

Ka’imi Fairbairn makes the 29-yard field goal for the Texans.

Houston 24 – Tennessee 14

Tannehill connects with Dion Lewis for 11-yard touchdown strike.

Houston 24 – Tennessee 21