Little Big Town to perform national anthem ahead of Titans playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Award-winning country group Little Big Town will perform the national anthem prior to Sunday’s Tennessee Titans playoff game at Nissan Stadium and Nashville-based band Moon Taxi will play a special halftime performance.

Both groups recorded their performances earlier in the week, according to a release.

The Titans enter the AFC playoffs as the 4 seed and will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at noon.

Moon Taxi’s special halftime show at Sunday’s game will feature songs from their new album, Silver Dream, which releases on Jan. 22.

Weather permitting, a flyover is scheduled after the national anthem prior to kickoff. The flyover will be conducted by the 101st Airborne and will feature three CH-47F Chinook helicopters flown by the historic “Pachyderms” of Bravo Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, “Wings of Destiny.”

The Titans will honor the six Metro police officers who safely evacuated residents in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning prior to the bombing.

The six officers – Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller – will be honored as 12th Titans, meaning they will attend the game and have the honor of plunging the Titans Sword of Honor to mark the countdown to kickoff.

“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We are grateful for their service to our community and appreciate that we’ll have them on site to support the team.”

Titans players will continue to wear “615 Strong” helmet decal during Sunday’s game, honoring the city’s resilience as well as the six officers. The “6” is highlighted in Titans light blue in their honor.

You can catch the latest showdown between the Titans and Ravens on WKRN News 2 on Sunday, January 10, at noon. News 2’s pregame special will begin at 10 a.m.

