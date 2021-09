King Henry leads Titans’ late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is stopped just short of the goal line by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Henry scored on the next play and the extra point was good to tie the game at 30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30 on Sunday.

Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back, who carried them to a road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

They left in silence, thanks to Henry, a terrific fourth-quarter drive from Ryan Tannehill and Seattle’s own missed opportunities.

Seattle led 30-16 after Freddie Swain busted free from coverage for a 68-yard touchdown with 13:06 left. But Jason Myers missed the extra point, hitting the upright and setting the stage for a wild conclusion in Seattle.

Henry rumbled 60 yards for his second touchdown of the game less than a minute after Swain’s TD catch. His 1-yard run with 29 seconds left in regulation and the extra point from Bullock tied the game at 30.

And when Tennessee needed yards in overtime after nearly ending the game with a safety, Henry had four runs for 21 yards to set up Bullock’s winning kick.

Henry also had a career-high six receptions for 55 yards. Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards and Julio Jones had the 59th 100-yard game of his career with six receptions for 128 yards.

Most important, the Titans avoided an 0-2 start.

Russell Wilson was splendid for three-plus quarters, but struggled in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime when Seattle had chances to put the game away.

Wilson was 22 of 31 for 343 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard strike to Tyler Lockett in the first half. Chris Carson added a pair of short TD runs, but Seattle saw a 24-9 halftime lead evaporate.

It was Seattle’s first loss when leading by at least 15 points at halftime since losing to the St. Louis Rams 33-27 in overtime in 2004 at home.