Julio Jones arrives in Nashville to join Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Julio Jones touched down in Music City Monday after the Tennessee Titans traded for the superstar Falcons receiver.

Jones arrived via the Titans private jet and was greeted on the tarmac by General Manager Jon Robinson.

The Titans get Jones and a 6th round pick in 2023 while sending Atlanta their 2nd round pick in 2022 and their 4th round pick in 2023. Jones brings the Titans a second big-time threat in the wide receiver corps along with AJ Brown.

“We had discussions back and forth really for the last couple of weeks. Kind of picked up in intensity a little bit yesterday and then finally found some closure on it this morning and able to agree to the terms on it.” said Robinson. “We get a chance to shoot we shoot and we felt like this was a move where we needed to pull the trigger and I’m glad that we did.”

The former first round pick of the Falcons has 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in a career that has him destined for the Hall of Fame.

The deal may take several days to work through because financially there are challenges to both teams. Jones’ current deal would cost the Titans $15.3-million this year and they currently have less than $4-million salary cap space. The Titans will either have to waive players, restructure deals or find a way to greatly reduce Jones number to make the deal official. Robinson said they are keeping those discussions “private” but did indicate they believe the can get under the cap without waiving anyone.