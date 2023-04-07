NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — DL Jeffery Simmons is staying in Nashville for another four seasons after agreeing to a contract extension.

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $94 million, $66 million guaranteed. GM Ran Carthon considered Simmons a pillar in the franchise and wanted to keep him for a long time.

Simmons showed his appreciation to the Titans in a post on social media saying, “Titans Nation, thank you for the last 4 years! I am so grateful for you guys.”

The 6’4″ 205lb defensive lineman finished the 2022 season with 25 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while battling an ankle injury late in the season.