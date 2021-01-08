‘I Believe in Tennessee’ Titans mural pops up at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First, a mural was installed on Second Avenue honoring the six heroic Metro officers who helped residents evacuate Christmas Day before a bomb rocked downtown Nashville. Now, the “I Believe in Nashville” team is creating a mural to cheer on the Tennessee Titans ahead of their playoff run.

Once completed, it will read “I Believe in Tennessee,” with the Titans logo in the middle of the iconic design.

“It’s fitting for the city and I think that our city this year has been through everything and so have the Titans and every organization in town,” said Tim Gerst, CMO of “I Believe In Nashville.” “For us, we truly believe that ‘I believe in Tennessee Titans’ and ‘I believe in Tennessee’ and ‘I believe in Nashville’ represents this town and it’s a rally cry for the city this year.”

This is the first partnership between the brand and the team. The mural will be on the north side of the stadium near 1st and Russell streets for the playoffs into early spring. “I Believe in Nashville” hopes a permanent Titans mural can be placed somewhere in the near future.

The mural will be completed by Friday morning and fans are welcome to come by and take photos with it, especially on game day.