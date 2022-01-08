NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans didn’t wait until their 3 p.m. CT deadline to make a final decision on Derrick Henry.

At 12:26 p.m. on Saturday, the team released its transaction list and Henry’s activation was absent from the handful of moves made ahead of the Titans regular season finale in Houston.

Derrick Henry will remain on injured reserve and not make his return until the post-season at the earliest.

Earlier in the week, the Titans designated Henry to return from Injured Reserve, opening up a 21-day window to place him on the active roster.

The All-Pro running back’s final game of the regular season was Week 8 in Indianapolis. Following the game, he underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture and has remained on Injured Reserve ever since.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Henry remains 6th in rushing (783) and 6th in rushing touchdowns (10) despite only playing eight games.

There were a couple of moves involving running backs, though. The Titans released Jeremy McNichols and Jordan Wilkins got the standard elevation from the practice squad.

Additionally, the team signed defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the active roster and defensive lineman De’Shawn Hand was elevated from the practice squad (standard elevation).