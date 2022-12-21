NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Derrick Henry’s comeback is official with his third Pro Bowl selection Wednesday night.

Henry is second in the NFL with 1,303 yards this season after 14 games, trailing only Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs who has 1,495. Interestingly, both are backing up Nick Chubb from Cleveland who was named the starter with 1,252 yards this season.

Also making the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster from the Titans are long snapper Morgan Cox and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Cox is making his fifth Pro Bowl appearance, Simmons his second.

Simmons leads the Titans with 7.5 sacks this season and 9 tackles for loss.

Snubbed for the Pro Bowl was rookie Ryan Stonehouse who leads the NFL averaging 53.6 yards per punt this season.

Stonehouse was named an alternate along with safety Kevin Byard, center Ben Jones and Dylan Cole on special teams.