NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geno Smith threw his second touchdown pass of the fourth quarter on a 5-yarder to Colby Parkinson with 57 seconds left and the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Tennessee Titans 20-17 Sunday for their second straight victory.

The Seahawks (8-7) still need to win out and get some help to clinch their second playoff berth in three seasons.

They started slowly after beating Philadelphia on Monday night and traveling cross country for the early kickoff. Smith, who missed the past two games with an injured groin, gave the Seahawks their first lead at 13-10 when he found DK Metcalf in the left corner for an 11-yard TD with 12:10 left.

Derrick Henry put Tennessee back up 17-13 with a 2-yard TD run with 3:21 left.

Smith responded by driving the Seahawks 75 yards over 14 plays for the win.

Tennessee had a final chance. But Boye Mafe led Seattle with two sacks, including one to start the Titans’ last drive. Ryan Tannehill hit Colton Dowell for a 3-yard pass as the rookie ran out of bounds. Officials kept the clock going, and the final seconds ticked off without another play.

Eliminated from the playoffs last week, the Titans (5-10) lost consecutive games for the third time this season. They have lost at least 10 games for a second straight season since going 5-27 combined over 2014-15.

Henry threw a 12-yard TD pass to Chig Okonkwo early in the second quarter. The Titans outgained Seattle 287-273.

Tennessee played without seven starters — five on defense after placing two-time Pro Bowl lineman Jeffery Simmons on injured reserve Saturday and safety Amani Hooker.

Tannehill made his first start since spraining his right ankle on Oct. 15, filling in for rookie Will Levis who left last week’s overtime loss late with a sprained left ankle. Titans right guard Daniel Brunskill also was out with an injured ankle.

Henry improved to 8 of 10 passing in his career with his fifth TD pass, including one in the playoffs.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

The Titans came in with the NFL’s stingiest unit inside the red zone, allowing TDs on only 37.25% of such drives. They held the Seahawks to a pair of field goals by Jason Myers after getting inside the Tennessee 10, the second on their first drive of the third quarter to pull within 10-6.

Nick Folk extended his NFL record to 78 consecutive made field goals of 40 yards or closer with a 33-yarder in the second quarter, giving Tennessee a 10-3 halftime lead.

INJURIES

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hit his left knee on a piece of exposed concrete at the back wall early in the second quarter. He returned on the next drive. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks hurt an ankle, and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones went down late.

Titans wide receiver Chris Moore returned after being hit by Julian Love. Linebacker Caleb Murphy hurt a shoulder, and rookie running back Tyjae Spears returned after a trip to the medical tent.

UP NEXT

The Seahawks host Pittsburgh on Sunday.