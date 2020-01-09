Former Titans coach Mike Mularkey retires from coaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Atlanta Falcons tight end coach and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey has announced his retirement after 25 years of coaching in the NFL.

“I’ve been blessed to do this for a long time and have a lot of great memories from the game I love,” Mularkey said in a statement. “I’ve also missed a lot of time with my family who I love and who has supported me so much throughout my career. I am looking forward to spending even more time with them and making even more memories.”

Mularkey was first hired by the Titans in 2014 as their tight ends coach before being given the title of assistant coach for the 2015 season. He stepped in as interim head coach after the firing of Ken Wisenhunt.

Mularkey was retained as head coach of the Titans in 2016. The Titans would finish 9-7 that year before going on to lose to the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mularkey had a 20-21 record as head coach of the Titans.