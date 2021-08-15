Emily’s 53-man roster after Titans first preseason game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With thirteen training camp practices down and one preseason game under their belt, it’s not early enough to be considered a “way too early” roster, but this is certainly not a final draft.

Following a 23-3 beat-down of the Falcons in preseason game number one, the Titans roster is slowly starting to take shape. Without factoring in major injuries (there are a few names who haven’t practiced much if at all) and future injuries, this is where I believe the Titans roster currently stands.

Quarterbacks (2) – Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

I like what I saw in both Woodside and Matt Barkley, but it says something that Woodside has remained a part of this QB room as others have come and gone through the last couple of years.

Running backs (4) – Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Brian Hill, Khari Blasingame

Mekhi Sargent was the better back on Friday, but I’m not ready to fully pass on Brian Hill quite yet. The rookie is certainly exciting, but Hill is the safer option right now.

Wide receivers (7) – A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rodgers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath

Where’s Dez Fitzpatrick? Great question. Mike Vrabel said he has to do “a lot” to earn more snaps in the game, but later clarified that everyone has to prove themselves especially in a crowded room like the one for the WRs. The drops in practice and fading into the background at camp won’t earn Fitzpatrick a spot on this roster. What will? The fact that Jon Robinson traded up to draft him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. JRob has admitted mistakes before by way of cutting players, so I’m sure he’s not afraid to do it again. NWI has been solid in camp and brings a lot on special teams. Same with McMath.

Tight Ends (4) – Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Luke Stocker, Tommy Hudson

TE1 Geoff Swaim was out at practice on Sunday for the first time and I feel pretty solid about this group. I could also be convinced Miller Forristall instead of Tommy Hudson, but I’m not sure if it’s “Miller Time” quite yet.

Interior Offensive Line (5) – Rodger Saffold, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz, Ben Jones, Daniel Munyer, Aaron Brewer (NFI)

Once Brewer comes off NFI, that will likely be the end of Daniel Munyer’s stay. His errant snaps have put a lot of balls on the ground at practice and Logan Woodside is still picking grass off his helmet from Atlanta’s successful blitzing up the middle on Friday.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Taylor Lewan, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamm, David Quessenberry

Ty and Tay are coming off of injuries and Lamm has been banged up in training camp. This is a good group if healthy, but that’s a big “if.”

Defensive line (5) – Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison, Naquan Jones

The dark-side of preseason games took down Trevon Coley, or else I may have him in over Jones in this case.

Outside linebackers (5) – Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, John Simon, Rashad Weaver, Derick Roberson

Simon has been a consistently strong presence in training camp and should be a solid addition to this group. Also, MVP of the first preseason game was far and away rookie Rashad Weaver.

Inside linebackers (4) – Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, David Long Jr., Monty Rice

Corners (6) JackRabbit Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Breon Borders, Elijah Molden, Chris Jackson

Safeties (4) – Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Matthias Farley, Dane Cruikshank

Special Teams (3) – Brett Kern (P), Sam Ficken (PK), Morgan Cox (LS)

On Tuesday, the Titans 90-man roster will be chopped down to 85. The final cut down to a 53-man roster will happen on August 31st.