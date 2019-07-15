Derrick Morgan announces retirement

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) plays against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan is calling it a career.

“I’ve always hated the word ‘retire,’ it insinuates sitting on the beach and playing golf every day (both good things), but I like the word ‘transition’ better,” Morgan wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The 30-year-old spent nine seasons with the Titans after they selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

The backer racked up 44.5 sacks and 305 tackles. The sixth-most sacks all-time in the history of the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

“I’ve always said two things about my career. One, I would play as long as it made sense. And two, I wanted to leave the game on my OWN terms. And over nine years, five head coaches, nine surgeries and seeing a locker room turn over multiple times, I am thankful to say that I accomplished both of those goals.”

Morgan’s teammate Brian Orakpo, 32, announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season.

“Thank you for the support and please stay tuned,” he wrote. “I’m just getting started.”