Derrick Henry named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year, AP Offensive Player of the Year

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

TAMPA (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the 2020 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year and the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The accolades were revealed during the NFL Honors show on Saturday night leading up to Super Bowl LV. Henry was also the recipient of the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Henry led the league and set a franchise record with 2,027 rushing yards in 2020, becoming the eighth player in league annals to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

FedEx will make a $20,000 donation to Direct Relief in Henry’s name and the donations help deliver emergency medical backpacks to local community clinics and health centers located throughout the country.

“When I won (the FedEx Ground weekly award) five times this year, they were able to deliver these backpacks to clinics in the community, to help with the medical (supplies) necessary in this backpack,” Henry said recently. “It definitely helped out a lot, and I was very thankful and happy the backpacks, and be winning the award those weeks, was able to help them out. So that was pretty cool.

“The coolest part is visiting with the people in the communities each and every day. FedEx also gives me an opportunity to talk and spend time with the healthcare workers, and them giving donations out — $20,000 for the Ground and Air players, the running back and quarterback, to Direct Relief, that is helping us distribute these medical backpacks. It’s a great thing FedEx is doing, and I am happy to be a part of it, and hopefully be able to take home that (year-end Fed Ground trophy, too).”

Throughout the 2020 season, FedEx made weekly $2,000 donations to Direct Relief in the names of the weekly winning players to help support community clinics and health centers in local NFL communities.

Henry won the weekly FedEx award a total of five times during the 2020 campaign (Weeks 6, 11, 12, 14 and 15).

While all the accolades may be impressive, Henry credits a lot of his success to his teammates.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates,” Henry said leading up to being selected. “If I am able to win, I will definitely give recognition to them and thank them for me being able to have the opportunity.”