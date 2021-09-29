Derrick Henry FedEx Ground Performer of the Week, again.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

For the second week in a row Titans running back Derrick Henry is the FedEx Ground Performer of the week.

Henry led the Titans to a 25-16 win over the Colts with 28 carries for 113 yards. He also added 31 more yards thru the air on 3 receptions.

The carries are already piling up for Henry who leads the NFL with 80 carries for 353 yards (4.4 per carry). That puts him on pace for 453 carries this season, that would smash the single season record of 416 carries by Larry Johnson in 2006 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Henry had 378 carries last season in the regular season, so this is a heavy workload even for the NFL’s biggest workhorse.

This week the Titans could give Henry close to 30 touches again when they visit the New York Jets and star receivers AJ Brown and Julio Jones are not expected to play because of hamstring injuries.