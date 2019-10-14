Decision time for Vrabel: Mariota or Tannehill?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two interceptions, zero points and three sacks was enough to bench Marcus Mariota for the first time in his career.

Ryan Tannehill replaced No. 8 in the 3rd quarter and yet, the Titans offense was still shutout in Denver, 16-0.

Now, Mike Vrabel is facing a major decision: Marcus Mariota or Ryan Tannehill?

“This whole situation is tough,” said Titans safety Kevin Byard. “When you’re not winning ball games, these types of things happen. Number 8 has had this entire team, especially my support, since I’ve been here and since he’s been here.”

The players know who will be under center going forward.

“I don’t know what the situation is going to be but soon enough we’ll all find out,” said Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

When Vrabel spoke to the media Monday, he said he plans to make a decision in the next 24 hours. A decision he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s such a critical position at any level,” he said. “They are the leader of the football team and they have the ball in their hand 100% of the time, the decision-making, the execution, the orchestration of what would be the offense. So those are critical factors that go into making decisions.”

Despite who the quarterback ends up being, there are 10 other players on offense who will have to work with him.

“Obviously this isn’t the ideal situation, but we’ve got to do whatever it takes to win a football game,” said Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries. “And whatever the coaches decision is, we’re going to roll with it. We believe in Marcus, we believe in Ryan.”

No matter who it is this week, Mike Vrabel didn’t rule out changing his mind in the future.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time, but I don’t think that the answer is certainly a revolving door at that position, or any position. You’d like to have some continuity, but I think where we are, we’re in a one game – every week is a new week.”