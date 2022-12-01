NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — While all the focus on Sunday’s game against the Eagles has been centered around AJ Brown, there’s lot of excitement from the Titans about the start of ‘December Derrick’.

Henry ranks third all time in regular season rushing yards per game in the months of December and January. That’s a stat dating all the way back to 1950, but of course, in Derrick Henry fashion, he wasn’t aware of it.

“I don’t know,” Henry said. “I don’t know much about that. I’m focused on Philly.”

“I think it’s his dedication to taking care of himself, being conditioned enough to be able to sustain at a high level physically throughout the course of the year,” said Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. “I think it’s been a commitment here to how we play football and that he’s got guys pushing piles for him and finishing blocks for him in December and January.

Downing also emphasized to us that in order for the run game to be successful on Sunday against the Eagles, all 11 guys on the field have to be locked in. Kick off is set for 12 p.m. CST at Lincoln Financial Field.