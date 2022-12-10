NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Linebacker David Long Jr. is the latest Titan to be placed on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In 12 games played, Long racked up 52 solo tackles and two interceptions. This is another tough blow to the Titans defense, that will also be without CB Kristian Fulton (groin), OLB Denico Autry (knee), and CB Tre Avery (concussion) Sunday against Jacksonville. Also, Jeffery Simmons and Teair Tart are questionable.

Second-year wide receiver Racey McMath has been activated to the 53-man roster after fracturing his hip. The timing couldn’t have been better with Treylon Burks in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday.

McMath had just two catches for eight yards last season, but he’s physical, he’s fast, and he has a lot of range according to quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“He was having a good camp before we went down with the injury,” said Tannehill. “So, you know, we’ll see where he’s at exactly as he fits back into into what we’re trying to accomplish offensively.”

“Speed, blocking, anything Vrabel and them ask me to do. I can do that,” McMath told News 2. “I’m really excited by them to be around my guys, to be around my brothers, help them win.”

WR C.J. Board is also out Sunday with a rib injury, while running back Hassan Haskins is listed as questionable.