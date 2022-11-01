Happy Tuesday and it’s time for the stretch run in the NFL season.

Here are your Week 9 NFL Power Rankings…

Relegation) Houston Texans (1-5-1) – Getting punched in the nose, pushed around and completely dragged on your home field like that is unacceptable. They will be traded out for San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL after the season.

31. Detroit Lions (1-6) – Despite leading for 42 minutes Sunday there was not 1 minute where I or the Lions actually thought they would win.

30. Carolina Panthers (2-6) – They could have earned a lot of fans in Nashville by simply trading DJ Moore to the Titans, but they couldn’t even do that right.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) – Remember when they were 2-1 and the “it” team that was going to possibly upset the Colts in the AFC South? Yeah, it sounded absurd then too.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) – Until their QB is ready to perform at a higher level or they have an offensive line that can carry the team they are going to have a hard time winning games.

27. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) – True story, the fired the offensive coordinator that doesn’t call the plays but kept the head coach that does. Next week Jim Irsay fires the running backs coach after the receivers drop too many passes.

26. Denver Broncos (3-5) -No team has ever looked worse on its way to 3 and 5. If you had this team in the Super Bowl please leave the room.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) – Can we just say it? Josh McDaniels is the shortest branch on the Belichick tree stump. Shorter than Patricia, Weiss and even that guy who was in New York!!!!

24. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-5) – 1-5 in their last 6 games they are going to have to prove to me that they just don’ts stink.

23. LA Rams (3-4) – Can I give up on the Super Bowl champs this early? OK, white flag going up!

22. Cleveland Browns (3-5) – Were on Earth did that performance come from? I do love Nick Chubb.

21. Washington Commanders (4-4) – Some quarterbacks find ways to win, some find ways to lose. The difference between Heinecke and Wentz.

20. Chicago Bears (3-5) – Yeah they lost in Dallas, but this hapless offense has put up 62 points in 2 weeks! Justin Fields has 3 TD passes a 2 TD runs in the last 2 games and now he has Chase Claypool added to the mix.

19. Green Bay Packers (3-5) – Amazing to see Green Bay taking the field and seeing a Packer team that knows it is overmatched.

18. New Orleans Saints (3-5) – They are ahead of the Packers because they actually proved they can score 20 points in a game.

17. New England Patriots (4-4) – Let me say it for the 900th time. How in the world was Mac Jones voted into the NFL’s top 100? What a joke.

16. Arizona Cardinals (3-5) – Amazingly, they are only 2 games out of first place in the NFC West.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) – It is time for Justin Herbert to start to earn some of the adulation.

14. Atlanta Falcons (4-4) – Yeah, I have the Falcons 14th and you know why, because the Falcons are one of like 5 teams in the league that gives the same performance every week and it is why they are in first place.

13. San Francisco 49ers (4-4) – Some people still have this as a top 5 team? I do not know what they are watching. Unless Christian McCaffrey unseats Jimmy G they still have quarterback issues.

12. New York Jets (5-3) – Let’s say it together. Zach Wilson stinks.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) – Let’s say this together. The Bengals o-line still stinks.

10. New York Giants (6-2) – What can happen when a really mediocre team does the little things well and does not beat itself.

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – I am so happy for Geno Smith and what he has done this year shutting up guys like me, but Dan Orlovsky needs to slow his roll on the MVP talk.

8. Miami Dolphins (5-3) – Made the big move to bring in Bradley Chubb. Kind of excited to see where they are in a month.

7. Tennessee Titans (5-2) – Dead last in the NFL in offense but #1 in toughness and guts. They went to Houston, they knew they could not throw it so they toed the line and said let’s see who’s tougher. Jeffery Simmons and Derrick Henry are tougher than almost everyone.

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-3) – Made the move to trade for Roquan Smith and you have to wonder if that trade was made with one player in mind…. Derrick Henry.

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-1) – ZaDarius Smith has 8.5 sacks to lead the way for the Vikings who after the Commanders this week have to buckle up for a tough month.

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-2) – Offense woke up with 49 points against the Bears and how many times does Tony Pollard have to show he is just faster and better than Zeke?

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) – They are rested after the buy week and Andy Reid has a new toy in Kadarius Toney. Can he provide the athleticism they lost in Tyreek Hill? OK, just a little of it.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) – AJ Brown making Philly look brilliant. Making plays, scoring TD’s and we are not hearing about knee injuries week in and week out anymore.

1. Buffalo Bills (6-1) – Watching Stefon Diggs go up and down the field had to be infuriating for Packer fans to watch.