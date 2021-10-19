Cory Curtis: Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

It’s a short turnaround, but it’s Tuesday so that means Week 7 NFL Power Rankings and yes, we have a shakeup after the Titans knocked the Bills from their #1 pedestal!!!

Let’s go!

32. Houston Texans (1-5) – The Texans released Whitney Mercilus Tuesday. Is the ink dry on his Titans contract yet?

31. Detroit Lions (0-6) – Drilled at home by the Bungles and now Jared Goff gets to look at the team that said “Dude, we are so much better than you. You are holding us back!” and then the Rams will go out and prove it.

30. New York Giants (1-5) – They were bad before everyone got hurt. If they want to trade Adoree Jackson back to the TItans, they may actually want him at this point!!! Oh wait, not with that horrific contract.

29. Miami Dolphins (1-5) – Hands down the most disappointing team in the league. Yeah, Tua’s numbers looked really good, but they still only scored 20 points against the Jags and that is the most important number on offense.

28. New York Jets (1-4) – I’m going to regret this. Jets beat the Patriots this weekend.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) – Trevor Lawrence is going to be just fine, but there are still times I am surprised he is not more accurate. No, he’s not struggling like Zach Wilson but he misses by a foot or two here or there that he just shouldn’t, he’s better than that.

26. New England Patriots (2-4) -Don’t get me started. They had soooo many things go their way to keep them in that game with Dallas.

25. Washington Football Team (2-4) – SMH, this team is so disappointing.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) – I’m not saying Jalen Hurts can not be good, I am just saying I STILL do not understand the love affair with him him at this point. He completed less than 50% of his passes against the Bucs last week.

23. Atlanta Falcons (2-3) – The schedule Gods are good to Arthur Smith. He already boasts wins over the Giants and Jets and now he gets a bye week to prepare for the most disappointing team in the league.

22. Seattle Seahawks (2-4) – Admit it, we were all expecting to be laughing after watching Geno Smith play last week and he actually did OK!

21. Denver Broncos (3-3) – They’ve gone from 3-0 to people asking about firing Vic Fangio. Man, that was fast!

20. Indianapolis Colts (2-4) – Paris Campbell injured AGAIN.

19. Chicago Bears (3-3) – The Bears were actually “competitive” with the Packers. I was pleasantly surprised.

18. San Francisco (2-3) – Yep, Trey Lance ran for 89 yards and they scored 10 points… I know it’s fun to watch QB’s run, running is a supplemental asset though. Delivering strikes from the pocket, that’s what puts points on the board.

17. Carolina Panthers (3-3) – Sam Darnold has been all over the place the last few weeks. He finished 17 for 41 against Minnesota and that was after he turned it on to get the Panthers back in it in the 4th quarter.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) – Does anyone produce receivers like the Steelers? Now it’s Diontae Johnson with 34 receptions for 376 yards. They just draft them, develop them and watch them go!

15. Minnesota Vikings (3-3) – The Vikings have a bye week to prepare for a four game stretch that will probably determine their season. They’ve got Cowboys, Ravens, Packers and Chargers.

14. Cleveland Browns (3-3) – The Browns got banged up in a hurry!!! Kareem Hunt is out and Nick Chubb may not play Thursday. Baker Mayfield is also battling a left shoulder injury that will likely bother him all season.

13. New Orleans Saints (3-2) – 3rd ranked scoring defense in the NFL at 18.2 points per game.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) – Undefeated in the Rich Bisaccia era.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) – Both of their losses have been by only 3 points each (Bears & Packers) so this is proving to be a very competitive team every week.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) – Got it together and won in Washington but is anyone else concerned with the growing turnover numbers for Pat Mahomes? 8 interceptions! That’s the most since his rookie year and we are only 6 games in!!

9. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) – They got drilled in Baltimore giving up over 180 yards on the ground while rushing for less than 30.

8. Tennessee Titans (4-2) – Another Mike Vrabel special as he wins a game few thought he could. Also, that was the game Derrick Henry needed to vault into the MVP race. It was his second 100 yards, 3 touchdown game and that’s just silly.

7. Green Bay Packers (5-1) – As a Chicago Bears fan I can confirm Aaron Rodgers does still own us and none of us should take offense to that until the Bears can actually beat them.

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-1) – This is the Hollywood Brown we have been waiting for. He’s on pace to crush his single season receiving numbers, he already has 32 receptions for 486 yards and 5 TD’s.

5. Dallas Cowboys (5-1) – How does a DB have 7 interceptions in only 6 games? I mean that’s just silly. Night Train Lane holds the record with 14 and Diggs is already halfway there.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-2) – Lost a thriller in Nashville by inches and still loaded on both sides of the ball. Not their first heart breaker in Music City

3. Tampa Bay Bucs (5-1) – Tom Brady is on pace for 5800 yards and 50 TD’s. You heard me, are we just taking this guy for granted?

2. Los Angeles Rams (5-1) – Cooper Kupp is going next level. He has at least 92 yards in 5 of 6 games and is on pace for 1850 yards and 20 TD’s.

1. Arizona Cardinals (6-0) – The last of the unbeaten wins again with another dismantling of a strong team on the road. They embarrassed the Browns the same way they humbled the Titans as Baker Mayfield got sacked 5 times.