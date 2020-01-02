Cornerback Adoree Jackson closes in on returning for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A banged up Tennessee Titans secondary got some good news this week with Adoree Jackson listed as a full participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jackson missed the last four games of the season after suffering a foot injury in Indianapolis. The Titans went just 2-2 in those last four games and were blistered for 38 points by the Saints in a week 16 loss.

Just how much Jackson can play and help Saturday night against the Patriots remains to be seen, but head coach Mike Vrabel was not giving anything away before practice Wednesday, “It’s hard to say without really evaluating where we are with the tempo that we worked at yesterday on a short week. So, we’ll see a lot today against the first and second down and moving into third down. I know he’s working hard to get back and he wants to be back.”

There was some hope the Titans would get him back after some limited work last week. It did not happen at Houston, but with the Texans resting their starters the Titans did not need him.

The Titans secondary has also been without cornerback Malcolm Butler who went on injured reserve after suffering a broken wrist in a week 9 loss at Carolina. The Titans gave up only 15.7 points a game the first 8 games, but without Butler and Jackson they have surrendered 24.5 over the last 8.

Saturday night they visit a Patriot team that ranks 7th in the league in scoring at 26.3 points a game led of course by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.