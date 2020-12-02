Browns facility closes due to COVID-19 case ahead of Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cleveland Browns have closed their facility Wednesday morning after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said in a statement.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.”

The statement continued, “the team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

The Browns are still scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 6. Kickoff is set for noon at Nissan Stadium.