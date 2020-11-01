Bengals start fast, find combination to close out Titans

Cincinnati Bengals’ Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Tennessee Titans’ Jayon Brown (55) and Chris Jackson (35) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season’s victory total of two as they head into a bye week. Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the tackle of Tennessee Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tennessee Titans’ Corey Davis (84) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals’ William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Cincinnati Bengals’ Samaje Perine (34) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Christian Covington (99) and Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals’ Giovani Bernard (25) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) motions a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Tennessee Titans’ Adam Humphries (10) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals’ Mackensie Alexander (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Humphries was injured on the play and carted off the field. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

A Cincinnati Bengals fan watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead.

But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.