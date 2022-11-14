NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The victory celebration was already over for the Titans Monday who was forced to turn their attention to the Packers and their Thursday night showdown.

It is the first of two Thursday night games for the Titans who are besieged by injuries once again.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged just getting healthy enough to play is the first battle, “We have to tell our bodies that. We have to tell our minds that. We also have to try to do the best that we can to win the mental performance and the physical recovery battle here in the next couple of days. Everybody deals with it. They had a tough game against Dallas that they were able to win in overtime. They’re dealing with the same things.”

Both teams put out lengthy injured lists Monday. The Titans held a walk-thru and released a “projected” injured list as required by the league. Seven players did not practice for the Titans due to injury.

Titans Injury Report:

Jeffery Simmons (Ankle) – Did Not Practice

Randy Bullock (Calf) – Did Not Practice

Bud Dupree (Hip) – Did Not Practice

Ben Jones (Concussion)- Did Not Practice

Cody Hollister (Back) – Did Not Practice

Caleb Farley (Back) – Did Not Practice

Lonnie Johnson (Hamstring) – Did Not Practice

Simmons was held out of the Broncos game and the belief is he has a chance to play Thursday night. Center Ben Jones played every play Sunday so the concussion came out as a surprise and puts his availability in doubt.

Farley hurt his back on special teams Sunday and ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport reports he has a herniated disc and is likely headed for season-ending surgery.

There are positives for the Titans. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was (limited) with a hamstring after missing the game Sunday and safety Amani Hooker was a projected full participant after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill played Sunday while still nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of two games for the Titans and he was also listed as a limited participant indicating he is headed toward playing Thursday night.

Kicker Randy Bullock is a player to watch this week. He tweaked his calf in warmups and while he did kick field goals and extra points, punter Ryan Stonehouse was forced to handle kickoff duties against the Broncos.

The Packers also had six players who were listed as unable to practice after a physical game with the Cowboys Sunday in Green Bay.

The 4-6 Packers opened as a two-point favorite to beat the 6-3 Titans.