Banged up Titans ready for Ravens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A battered Tennessee Titans team heads to Baltimore looking to right the ship Sunday after losing three of its last four games.

The Titans are still without cornerback Adoree Jackson and punter Brett Kern and now Jadeveon Clowney has been placed on injured reserve. Also, Saturday safety Kenny Vaccaro was ruled out with a concussion.

The Ravens also have significant injuries with interior defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams both doubtful to play.

Both teams want to run the football. The Ravens are second in the NFL topping 160 yards a game led by their quarterback Lamar Jackson at ten carries a game and over five yards a carry.

How the Titans handle Jackson‘s elusiveness and explosiveness will play a huge role in the game. Last year in the playoffs, the touchdowns jumped out to a quick two touchdown lead and forced him to be a passer first, that is where they want to take this game again. Jackson is 0-6 when trailing by ten points or more.

Without Clowney though, the Titans will be learning on some very inexperienced players on the edge in Derick Roberson and Wyatt Ray.

Offensively, this looks like a heavy day for Derrick Henry who crushed the Ravens last year in the playoffs rushing 30 times for 195 yards. Last week, without Campbell and Williams were run over the by the Patriots for 173 yards. The questions is can a banged up Titans offensive line without Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold lead the way.

Both of these teams are 6-3 and have struggled in recent weeks. With six teams in the AFC sitting with 6-3 records one of these teams is going to take a major step toward the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore is a 6.5 point favorite at home in a game that will feature no fans in the stadium because of the COVID-19 outbreak.