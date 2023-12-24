NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With three games to go, the Titans are back in the familiar role of banged up underdogs against the Seahawks Sunday in Nashville.

The Titans saw Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine all go on injured reserve during the week and quarterback Will Levis is a gametime decision with an ankle injury.

If Levis is unable to start the Titans will turn back to veteran Ryan Tannehill, who ran the first team offense all week.

Vrabel was happy with Tannehill’s week, “I don’t want to sit here and say how a guy feels, but good command. Today we had a good day, better than yesterday, and that’s what it will be if Ryan ends up starting.”

The Seahawks come in 7-7 and still fighting for a spot in the playoffs after upsetting the Eagles Monday night. The Titans secondary is down four of five starters from the start of the season with Roger McCreaty the last man standing. The Seahawks cast of receivers are a very difficult assignment led by massive wideout 6-4 235 pound DK Metcalf.

Seahawks receivers –

DK Metcalf – 56 Rec. 942 Yards 7 TD’s

Tyler Lockett – 68 Rec. 732 Yards 4 TD’s

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 53 Rec. 541 Yards 3 TD’s

The Titans enter the game a week after being eliminated from the playoff race.

Vrabel’s message to the team was simple “Don’t look too far ahead, focus on today. Focus on being a great teammate. Focus on being ready to play. Being energized, being decisive in our actions on the field and being ready to play fast and aggressive on Sunday. That’s it.”