One of the most popular questions I get during the summer is: “Are the Titans done in free agency?” My standard answer is “yes unless they add someone just before or at the very beginning of training camp.”

So, who could that be? We have to start by asking, where do the Titans still have a need? The biggest would be an experienced edge rusher. Yes, they brought in Cameron Wake, but he will be part-time player while Harold Landry and Shareef Finch are both entering only their second season. So, to me, there’s still a need for another established guy who can find his way to the QB.

Here’s a guy that could fit their needs at an affordable price… Nick Perry. He is a former first-round pick out of Southern Cal who played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers before being released earlier this year in a cost-cutting move. He signed a $59-million extension in 2017 that Green Bay no longer wanted to be tied to.

Perry is 29-years old and he is a big edge rusher at 6-3, 265 pounds and that is just the way Dean Pees likes them. The Titans defensive coordinator likes big guys who can set the edge.

Perry has also found his way to the quarterback in the past with 11 sacks in 2016 and seven in 2017. Last season his numbers dropped as he only managed to play nine games, but he has not been picked up all summer making him a great candidate for a cap friendly one year.

Will it happen? I wouldn’t bet on it, but he is a guy worth keeping an eye on. I continue to think they need better depth at the outside linebacker position, this would be an affordable and experienced option.

Some other guys to keep on an eye on are Captain Munnerlyn if they need an experienced corner, Pierre Garcon for a veteran pass catcher and Manti T’eo still has a few good seasons left at inside linebacker at only 28-years old.