Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s the offseason for the Tennessee Titans, but this organization is about more than football. A new, gigantic mural in the center of Downtown Nashville is proof that the team is involved in the community now, more than ever.

This is the second time the Titans have paired up with local artist Eric “MOBE” Bass to create fantastic artwork in the community.

The first mural was done after deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Surf Melendez serves as the Titans’ Vice President and Executive Creative Director and said that mural represented unity and toughness during a difficult time.

“It was really in response to where we were at as a community. We wanted to create something that reflected the toughness of the community. That is where Tennessee Tough came from,” said Melendez.

The most recent painting, on the back of Margaritaville Hotel, is much larger and sets a different tone.

“This year’s mural is a change of tone, more about celebration,” said Melendez. “We are celebrating Tennessee, with the birds, fireworks and music. We want to really celebrate our community and encourage fellowship.”

Melendez said the overall response to both murals have been extremely positive.

“Lots of people have been taking pictures in front of the murals, which is always fun. It’s cool to even see the bus tours stopping by and showing people the artwork. It’s very positive,” said Melendez.

The Titans plan on doing more murals around the city, but the goal is to get outside Nashville as well- creating a presence throughout the entire state