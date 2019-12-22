NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with the fans after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The 8-6 Tennessee Titans try to keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday when they host the 11-3 New Orleans Saints.

The Titans hit ten field knowing their only way to the playoffs is as the 6th seed in the AFC after the Houston Texans win the division Saturday.

The Titans could also be short handed with Derrick Henry questionable for the game with a hamstring injury.

It is a game the Titans could really use Henry in. The Saints run defense surrenders only 94 yards per game.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says the Saints offense is part of the reason why, “They average 4.2 a carry. You get up 21-3, or 21-10 – with that being said, their D-line is well-coached and those guys play with technique that I like to see. Their hands are inside, they play on the rise, they play with their butts back, and they shed blocks. That right there makes it hard. Then they’ve got backers like (Demario) Davis, who’s an instinctive player that tackles the run.”

This could be a game the Titans lean heavily on quarterback Ryan Tannehill who has been red hot for the Titans. In the last 4 games rookie receiver AJ Brown has gone over 100 yards 3 times. Last week Brown saw a whopping 13 targets and he could be in line for a repeat workload.



The Saints offense is prolific behind quarterback Drew Bree’s who just set the NFL all-time record for TD passes with 541. Michael Thomas leads the NFL with with 121 receptions and Alvin Kamara is already over 60 receptions and 600 yards rushing. That all means one thing, the Titans defense has its’ hands full.

The Titans also head into the game with their 5th kicker of the season after signing Greg Joseph Wednesday.

Vrabel said he liked what he saw in practice,

“A lot of confidence. I think he took a very professional approach. Excited to see Greg (Joseph) play for us.”

The Saints head into the game a 2.5 point favorite.