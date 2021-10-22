Tennessee Titans team up with Mars Petcare to Help Pets Find Homes

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Football isn’t the only thing the Tennessee Titans are talking about this week. Ahead of the team’s game against Kansas City, players have been sporting the faces of cute pups during media availability.

This weekend, the Titans are teaming up with Mars Petcare for an adoption drive.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been heavily involved in the adoption effort, teaming up with Mars Petcare to pledge $100,000 in adoption fees from Oct. 22-24. This is for anyone looking to adopt pets in Nashville and Kansas City.

#Titans are a part of Mars Pet Care Adoption week …”Moira” is the name of the dog Tannehill is representing 🐶 pic.twitter.com/QIsb2HHR29 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 20, 2021

“If you are looking for a dog or looking for a cat and want to add a family member to your family, check out one of the shelters here in town and find yourself a new pet,” said Tannehill.

And even star running back Derrick Henry showed up wearing a t-shirt representing the adorable face of a dog named “Bam Bam.”

#Titans Derrick Henry: “Dogs are a man’s best friend!”



Bam Bam is the name of the dog he’s representing, so if you want to adopt, do it! pic.twitter.com/lCbsEOUmbu — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 21, 2021

“This is Bam Bam. Titans are doing a great job trying to find this dog a home. If you want a dog and a dog at home, Bam Bam is your guy,” said Henry.

Visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com/AdoptionWeekend2020 for more information about adoptable pets in both Nashville and Kansas City.