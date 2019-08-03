Tennessee Titans set to hold 2019 “Kickoff Party”

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are just a week away from their first preseason game at Philadelphia, but on Saturday night fans will get to see the closest thing to a game since the end of last season.

This time the two teams also will be decided by a draft that has already taken place, though players have yet to be informed which team they are on. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive end Matt Dickerson will serve as the captains for one team, and running back David Fluellen and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones will serve as the captains for the other.

Marcus Mariota said, “It’s going to be interesting and it will be a lot of fun. I’m very excited it’s going to be a good atmosphere for our fans and really when it comes down to it, I want to win.”

Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he wanted to do something like this last year, but didn’t end up going through with it. He thinks this scrimmage could draw a big crowd with the extra incentives tied to it.

“There’s a lot going on, Jake Owens is playing and there are fireworks. I’m excited for it. It’s going to be a heck of a night in our stadium. We’re hopeful that the fans come out and take advantage of it,” said Mike Vrabel.

Saturday’s practice at Nissan Stadium opens up at 4 p.m., with the scrimmage taking place at 6 p.m. Country singer Jake Owens will play afterward and all of this is free to the public.