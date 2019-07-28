Tennessee Titans practice in full pads on day three of training camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There was no shortage of sunshine at St. Thomas Sports Park for day three of Tennessee Titans training camp. The team enjoyed its first full practice in pads, as fans were invited to watch.

Who Stood Out: There are a lot of eyes on quarterback Marcus Mariota in a contract year, but his wide receivers should feel the need to step up as well. So far, so good in the first three days of camp. Tajae Sharpe has been consistently making plays, and Corey Davis is looking like an elite receiver. The 24-year-old is building trust with his quarterback and making big plays. He ran a great route, finishing with an impressive catch over cornerback Adoree Jackson. This was the play of the day.

Cornerback Logan Ryan is a major asset to this Titans team. His leadership and veteran presence makes a difference with the secondary and defense overall. Ryan showed off his football skills during drills on Sunday. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees sent him on the blitz and he tackled the running back for a loss. He stayed consistent on the next play, ready to stop a play action pass for little gain. Ryan also got the right idea wearing bright yellow shoes during camp because you can’t miss him!

Other Observations: Dennis Kelly will be filling in on that left side of the offensive line when Taylor Lewan begins his four game suspension. However, Kelly left the field during an 11-on-11 drill later in practice and appeared to be limping slightly. Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he should be fine, it’s likely a issue with dehydration.

Injury Notes: Tight end Delanie Walker did not practice, but wide receiver A.J. Brown did do some work on the jugs afterwards. Tackle Jack Conklin was back on the field after leaving practice on Saturday.

More news on running back Derrick Henry, as he is dealing with a lower leg injury and there is no timetable for his return.

What’s Next: Practice on Monday, this will be closed to the public. Next open practice will be July 31st.