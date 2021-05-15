Tennessee Titans hold rookie minicamp at St. Thomas Sports Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Rookie minicamps are happening all across the NFL this weekend, including in Nashville. This was the first time Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of his coaching staff were able to get their hands on the new rookie class, something they weren’t able to do this time last year.

And out of the team’s eight draft picks, only two of them were not on the field on Saturday, that included cornerbacks Caleb Farley (first-round pick) and Elijah Molden (third-round pick). Molden is dealing with an undisclosed injury and Farley is still recovering from his most recent back surgery. However, the first-round pick said he’s doing everything thing he can to be ready soon.

“I’m dying to get back on the football field. I’m just working everyday and putting in everything I have to invest to get back healthy,” said Farley.

Titans’ rookie Rashad Weaver was also a topic of conversation this weekend. The former Pittsburgh linebacker is tangled in some legal drama right now, after he was charged with simple assault back in April. He did not speak to the media, but Vrabel did address the situation.

“Everything I’ve seen from Rashad here in person, he’s been one who’s been attentive and wants to try to be a good teammate and is taking coaching. “We understand the severity of the accusations. We take them very seriously, but we’re also going to allow the legal process to play its part and run its course.”

Besides the recent draft picks, undrafted free agent signings and four tryout players were on the field for this three-day event. That list included former Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, former Memphis quarterback Brady White, former Utah cornerback Josh Nurse, and former UCF running back, Otis Anderson.

Overall, this weekend gives coaches a chance to get familiar with new faces, and players aim to make a good first impression. Titans’ wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (4th-round pick) said right now he’s keeping his head in the playbook, focused on getting better.

“I want to make a good impression. Your first impression is always what gets stuck in your coaches and teammates’ heads, so I want to make a great first impression,” said Fitzpatrick.

The Titans Rookie Minicamp runs from May 14 through 16, and then will have offseason workouts May 24 and 25, May 27, June 1, June 3 and 4, and then June 7 through 10. Last but not least, mandatory minicamp will take place from June 15 through 17.