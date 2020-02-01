Tennessee Titans: Henry named FedEx Ground Player of the Year

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR FEDEX – Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, accepts the 2019 FedEx Ground Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami. FedEx donated $20,000 in his name to the USO. FedEx is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL. (Omar Vega/AP Images for FedEx)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been in Miami this week making the media rounds, and now he’ll head home with some new hardware.

On Saturday, Henry was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year for 2019. He beat out both Running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) and Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) for the award.

In January, Henry was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, and he was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

Henry broke out for his biggest season since being drafted by the Titans in 2016. He led the NFL with a career-best 1,540 rushing yards on 303 carries. Henry also ranked third in NFL with 18 total touchdowns, and he ranked second in the AFC and fourth in the NFL with 1,746 yards from scrimmage.

Henry made his biggest impact in the playoffs, setting a franchise playoff record with 182 rushing yards at New England before resetting it with 195 rushing yards at Baltimore.

Not only does Henry receive the award, but FedEx will also donate $20,000 in his name to the charity of his choice.