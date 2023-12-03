COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Golden Eagles will have a new face leading the team in 2024, as Tennessee Tech University named its new head football coach.

School athletics officials announced Bobby Wilder “plans to shake things up” for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, with a more aggressive offense and stingy defense.

Wilder was selected Sunday as the 13th head football coach in Tennessee Tech football history. He previously served as the head coach at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

“I am fired up to be the head football coach at Tennessee Tech University,” Wilder said in a release. “After spending this past weekend on campus and meeting so many Golden Eagles, I could feel the pride and the passion. Our program philosophy will be to ‘Aim High’ in everything we do. Our staff will recruit and develop the best people, students and athletes we can find.”

Tech Director of Athletics Mark Wilson said he was confident the program would be put in a position to win championships with Wilder at the helm.

“Bobby has built a program from the ground up and won big while doing it,” Wilson said. “He checks every box that we put forward when we started this search. He boasts a pedigree of winning, has led to championships, his teams play an exciting, aggressive, offensive style of football with relentless defense and we is a natural leader. I am convinced Coach Wilder brings all the expertise, leadership, discipline and passion to lead Tennessee Tech football to the top of the league and to the NCAA playoffs. The Golden Eagles are about to make Tennessee’s college town Wilder, and we couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

Wilder is credited with restarting a dormant football program when he was at Old Dominion. In his first two years, he brought the school to the best-ever record for a first-year NCAA program in the modern college football era, according to Tech. Wilder also coached future Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who earned six All-America selections and the 2012 Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS.

Wilder finished his tenure at Old Dominion with a 77-56 overall record.

Wilder will be formally introduced at a news conference set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hooper Eblen Center in the Eagles’ Nest. The event is free and open to the public.