Tennessee takes down Georgia 89-81

Tennessee’s Keon Johnson (45) dunks against Georgia’s Toumani Camara (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn., in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 89-81 victory over Georgia.

Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior leaper Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7). Toumani Camara scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler had 11.

