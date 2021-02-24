Tennessee survives 3-point barrage beating Vanderbilt 70-58

Tennessee’s Jaden Springer, center, and Yves Pons, right, head down the court past Vanderbilt’s Ejike Obinna (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Victor Bailey Jr. made 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as No. 25 Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt 70-58 Wednesday night to sweep the season series.

Tennessee won its eight straight in this series and 10th in the last 11 games between the teams.

Jaden Springer added 20 points for the Vols, and Yves Pons had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Vanderbilt lost its third straight with Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s second-leading scorer averaging 20.5 points a game sidelined by injury along with Dylan Disu. Pippen snapped a 32-game start streak.