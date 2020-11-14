Tennessee signs top-rated point guard Kennedy Chandler

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Kennedy Chandler #2 of Briarcrest Christian School goes up for a layup against Archbishop Stepinac High School during the City of Palms Classic Day 1 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 18, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed Kennedy Chandler, a five-star prospect who’s the nation’s top-rated point guard for 2021.

Chandler signed Saturday and is expected to enroll next summer. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Kennedy was one of the Vols’ top targets for a long time because of his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ.

The Memphis native is rated the No. 12 senior in the country, making him the third-highest rated prospect to sign with the Volunteers dating back 2007 when ESPN started its recruiting database.

He’s the third five-star prospect to sign with the Vols in three years.