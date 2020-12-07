Tennessee senior kicker opts out of remainder of season

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone from professional athletes to weekend warriors are looking for a competitive edge. How do you push yourself to peak performance? It takes a lot of practice...and a lot of sweat. A Utah based company has gotten big hydrating the athletic community by going small...nano small.

Adam Legas is no stranger to high level athletics. He had a world record in the decathlon at the age of 12 and was featured in Sports Illustrated. His father was a track coach at BYU. Two of his sons have been college football quarterbacks.