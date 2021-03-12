Tennessee routs Gators 78-66 in SEC quarterfinals

Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) gets a hug from Santiago Vescovi as Pons leaves the court during a win over Florida in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Pons, a senior, played his final home regular-season game in the arena. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)

Nashville, Tenn. (AP)- Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to lead five Volunteers in double figures, and Tennessee beat Florida 78-66 Friday to advance to the Southeastern Conference semifinals for a third straight tournament.

The Volunteers won their second straight over Florida in the span of six days. The first gave the Vols a bye to the SEC quarterfinals, and this time they never trailed advancing to semifinal against sixth-ranked Alabama. Florida lost for the second time in three games.

Tre Mann finished with a career-high 30 points for the Gators after having only two points in the first half.

