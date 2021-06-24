Tennessee releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule, arena to be at full capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols basketball team will play another strong slate of nonconference competitors leading into a tough Southeastern Conference slate during the 2021-22 season and it will do so in front of a full capacity Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Tennessee men’s basketball team will begin their season at home with a pair of in-state foes. The season begins Nov. 9 against UT Martin and Nov. 14 versus East Tennessee State.

The competition will pick up a week later as the Vols travel to Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament and a showdown with Villanova on Nov. 20. They will play either North Carolina or Purdue the following day.

Tennessee will get a bit of a break when they come back home to play Tennessee Tech, Nov. 26, and Presbyterian, Nov. 30, before flying to the Rocky Mountains to face Colorado on Dec. 4.

The Vols will close out their nonconference slate with a gauntlet of games beginning with NCAA tournament team Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7. Then it is a state bragging rights game against Memphis in Nashville on Dec. 18 before facing Pac 12 power Arizona Dec. 22.

The final nonconference game will come amid the SEC slate on Jan. 29 when coach Rick Barnes travels to Texas to take on his former team the Longhorns.