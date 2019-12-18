Tennessee recruits to put pen to paper on Early Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tis the season for college football recruiting.

The early signing period starts Wednesday, meaning athletes from all across the country will be putting pen to paper with the universities and colleges of their choice.

The early signing period began in 2017, giving recruits a chance to get a head start and potentially enroll into college early. Those who go the traditional route will wait until national signing day in February.

The Vols group of 18 2020 commits currently ranks 20th in the nation and 8th in the SEC. 10 of these prospects are from the state of Tennessee.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is on the hunt for more big fellas. Seven of the vols commits are linemen with five of those on the offensive line.

One of the headliners in Tennessee’s class is at quarterback. Harrison Bailey led Marietta to the Georgia state championship game for the first time in 52 years.

The future Vol went 22 of 31 for 276 yards to end his high school career with a state title. Bailey is scheduled to sign Wednesday morning.

Tee Hodge another headliner from Maryville. The Rebels senior committed to big orange in June and hasn’t looked back. He helped Maryville to a perfect season this year and is turning down close to 20 other offers to play for the Vols.

To those recruits still on the fence, the current Vols have a message.

“We all see coach Pruitt and the work he’s doing. For him to come here and turn things around the way he did, How can you not want to come to Tennessee?” said senior linebacker Daniel Bituli.

“Just take it all in. It’s a great place to come to. Have fun on the signing day, but make sure you pick Tennessee for sure,” Vols running back Eric Gray said.

Gray decided between Tennessee and Michigan this time last year. One of the top freshmen running back in the SEC this season.

We’re going to be breaking down commits each time they sign with Tennessee throughout the day.

We’ll have full coverage of early signing day starting today at 4 p.m.