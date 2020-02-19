Live Now
Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt 65-61

Sports
KNOXVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 18, 2020 – Guard Santiago Vescovi #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt University Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and clinched a victory by sinking two free throws with five seconds left as Tennessee outlasted Vanderbilt 65-61.

Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 lead with 2 ½ minutes left before Vanderbilt made a furious rally. The Commodores got to within 63-61 as Saben Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds before Bowden put the game out of reach.

Tennessee withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright. The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11.

