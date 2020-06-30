Tennessee high school football season delayed by state order

The high school football and girls soccer season will not be starting on time after Governor Bill Lee extended the state of emergency in Tennessee through August 29th on Monday.

Monday afternoon TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said they were talking with the Governor’s office seeking clarity and Tuesday he sent a memo to member schools notifying them of the restrictions they will face and that the start of the season will be delayed.

The order by the Governor restricts contact sports and activities except for at the professional and collegiate levels.

Member schools can not have “any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball” per Childress memo.

Based on the Governor’s order the season can not begin now until after August 29th and Childress stated they are working to develop regular and postseason “options” to present to the Board of Control. The Board will make the decision on how to adjust the schedule.