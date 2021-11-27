Tennessee hands rival Vanderbilt season-ending loss, 45-21

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hendon Hooker threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards to lead Tennessee to a 45-21 season-ending Southeastern Conference victory over Vanderbilt Saturday.

Jabari Small rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Volunteers grabbed bragging rights over their intrastate rival Commodores.

Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The Volunteers end the regular season with a record of 7-5, 4-4 in the SEC. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is the first Tennessee head football coach to reach seven wins in his debut since Lane Kiffin in 2009.

Under first year head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt finished with a 2-10 record and went winless in conference play.