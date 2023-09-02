NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College football is back! Tennessee football kicks off this Saturday as the Vols get ready to take on Virginia at Nissan Stadium.

Thousands of Tennessee fans are in town flooding the streets of downtown Nashville with orange ahead of the Tennessee Vols season opener against the Virginia Cavaliers.

It has been 246 days since the Volunteers played another team, which was a 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers.

After last year’s season ended 11-2, the Vols are starting this season taking care of some unfinished business.

All eyes will be on Joe Milton III as he begins the 2023 season as the starting quarterback ready to prove that he deserves the spot he has earned. In 2022, Milton served as backup to Hendon Hooker, who was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

Saturday will begin early for Tennessee fans as they get ready to greet the team during their signature “Vol Walk” to Nissan Stadium at 8:45 a.m. near the east side of the stadium.

News 2’s Nikki Burdine, who is a dedicated Vols fan and graduated from the university in 2005, will be at the stadium ready to meet fans who traveled near and far to witness the season opener.

Meanwhile, News 2’s Good Morning Nashville weekend anchors Blake Eason and Allie Lynch will speak to tailgaters and what they expect to see from the big game.

The “Tennessee Football Kickoff” pregame special will be led by Sports Director Cory Curtis and Sports Anchor Samaria Terry at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.2.

In fact, Samaria told News 2 that she believes Tennessee will win the game, beating Virginia by at least 28 points. On the other hand, Cory thinks the Vols will dominate the game beating the Cavaliers by at least 30+ points.

To see who’s right, you’ll have to tune in to News 2’s Tennessee Kickoff pregame special at 10:30 a.m. followed by the game, which airs at 11 a.m. on News 2!