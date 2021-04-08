Tennessee football set to host open practice on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a lot of excitement on Rocky Top this week, as the University of Tennessee announced it will welcome fans to Neyland Stadium for the first open practice under new head football coach Josh Heupel.

Vol fans get an inside look at the 2021 team on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All fans attending practice will have to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face coverings upon entry and movement through the stadium. Physical distancing in the lower bowl of Neyland Stadium will be enforced. Autographs will be prohibited.

Gate 21 will be used for entry, and the game day clear bag policy will be in effect.

Spring practice will conclude with the Orange and White Game in Neyland Stadium on April 24. The game will take place at 4 p.m on ESPN+.